Last weekend, Billie Eilish served as the musical guest for the final SNL of the year. It was a year that saw Eilish earn six 2024 Grammys nominations. “What Was I Made For?,” her single for the Barbie soundtrack, is responsible for five of the six. Nabbing six Grammy nominations is impressive by itself, but especially so in Eilish’s case because she hasn’t released an album since July 2021’s Happier Than Ever. But according to Finneas, her brother and closest collaborator, the drought is nearly over.

Per Mr. Porter’s newly published profile of the super producer and singer-songwriter:

“Finneas describes their next album as ’85 percent done.’ He recalls a quote from Mr Ken Caillat, who produced Rumours with Fleetwood Mac: you don’t finish albums, you just give up on them. And this one, in particular, has been challenging. Over the summer, Eilish spoke at length in interviews about the writer’s block she and Finneas felt while trying to develop a follow-up to their two globally adulated records. Now that this album is at last coming together, Finneas has gained some perspective on that period. ‘I don’t think Billie was particularly sure about how she actually felt about the things we were trying to write about,’ he says. ‘Making a thing that you feel really connected to – it can really evade you.'”

In September, Eilish told Westwood One’s #TheCookout With Eliott that there would be “lots of music coming” soon.

“There is a whole album of music coming,” the 22-year-old Grammy and Oscar winner said. “We’re in the final stages of making it, so that doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it is getting there, and it’s very exciting, and there is no documentary. I can confirm that. That is not happening, but I’m sure, one day, there will be another one.”

Eilish’s forthcoming third LP will hopefully arrive in 2024 and will have big shoes to fill, as her 2019 debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and Happier Than Ever each debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? won Album Of The Year at the 2020 Grammys, while Happier Than Ever spawned seven nominations at the 2022 Grammys.

