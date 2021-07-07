Ever since Billie Eilish took off, her brother and musical partner Finneas has established himself as a go-to songwriting and producing collaborator in the music industry. Just in 2020, he worked on songs with artists like Halsey, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, and Kid Cudi. His hard work has paid off in a big way: A new report indicates that Finneas was the No. 1 songwriter on Spotify in 2020.

As Music Business Worldwide notes, data from music rights data platform Blokur ranks Finneas as the most successful songwriter on Spotify last year, followed by XXXTentacion, Eilish, Juice WRLD, and Ed Sheeran. The data takes “into account factors such as the success of songs on various streaming charts, as well as the percentage of each song that each songwriter is credited with writing.” The methodology used to create the lists is explained in greater depth here.

Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday that in the songwriter ranks across the streaming landscape more broadly, Finneas and Eilish also finished near the top, at Nos. 3 and 5, respectively. Topping that list was Tones And I, with Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Oz, Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, and Pop Smoke also making appearances in the top 10.

