Prior to the start of 2022, it had been nearly three years since FKA Twigs gave the world a project. Her fans were left waiting for more since 2019’s Mgadalene, but at long last, she treated the world to Caprisongs at the top of the year. The album arrived with 17 songs and features from The Weeknd, Rema, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith, and more. While it’s just been six months since Caprisongs was released, FKA Twigs seems set on entering a new era one she launched by dropping “Killer.” After sharing the song last month, Twigs has returned with its official video.

The visual captures Twigs beside her supposed “killer” as they passionately dance in the sand on the seashore. Twigs’ dance partner seems to be the dominator throughout the choreography while she is a bit more submissive, something that could be her analogy for the effects of love. Prior to the video’s release, Twigs spoke about the true meaning of “Killer.”

“‘It’s dangerous to be a woman in love’ — when at its worst the effects of heart break can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself, in my song ‘Killer’ I explore this concept,” she said. “The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised.”

You can watch the video for “Killer” above.