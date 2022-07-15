FKA Twigs Brings A ‘Killer’ Performance To ‘A COLORS Show’

Last month, FKA Twigs launched a new era by releasing “Killer” after debuting it at her NPR Tiny Desk. Twigs is bringing that sprawling song to life in a stunning performance on A COLORS Show, who’ve had artists like Guapdad 4000 and Joey Badass on to perform. Clad in a velvet onesie, Twigs’s live rendition is vulnerable and powerful, and her vocals sound identical to the recording. She’s a one-of-a-kind artist.

Upon the release of “Killer,” she said about the track in a statement, “‘It’s dangerous to be a woman in love’ — when at its worst the effects of heart break can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself, in my song ‘Killer’ I explore this concept. The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised. But like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again.'” This immense feeling shines through in her performance; the passion is obvious.

Watch her breathtaking performance of “Killer” above.

FKA Twigs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.