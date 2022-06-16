Indie

FKA Twigs Launches A New Era With The Smooth Single ‘Killer’

In January, FKA Twigs kicked off 2022 by dropping her Caprisongs mixtape. She’s been pushing the release over the past few months, but now we’re moving on to something new: Today, Twigs shares “Killer,” a smooth alt-pop tune. The song is her first post-Caprisongs single and its release comes not long after Twigs debuted the song during her NPR Tiny Desk Concert last week.

Twigs says of the track:

“‘It’s dangerous to be a woman in love’ — when at its worst the effects of heart break can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself, in my song ‘Killer’ I explore this concept. The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised. But like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again.'”

It’s set to be a big year for Twigs: In addition to a press release noting that 2022 will bring more new music from Twigs, it was recently revealed she will be starring in a reboot of The Crow.

Listen to “Killer” above.

FKA Twigs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

