In January, FKA Twigs kicked off 2022 by dropping her Caprisongs mixtape. She’s been pushing the release over the past few months, but now we’re moving on to something new: Today, Twigs shares “Killer,” a smooth alt-pop tune. The song is her first post-Caprisongs single and its release comes not long after Twigs debuted the song during her NPR Tiny Desk Concert last week.

Twigs says of the track:

“‘It’s dangerous to be a woman in love’ — when at its worst the effects of heart break can define one’s trajectory much more than the beauty of the love itself, in my song ‘Killer’ I explore this concept. The navigation, the hunt and the kill. The death of promises, dreams and the future that was once promised. But like the wildest plucked roses, I find myself more beautiful delicately wilted, in shadow, forced solace, darkened at the edges and achingly thirsting to be tended to again.'”

It’s set to be a big year for Twigs: In addition to a press release noting that 2022 will bring more new music from Twigs, it was recently revealed she will be starring in a reboot of The Crow.

Listen to “Killer” above.

