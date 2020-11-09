More so than any other year in recent memory, 2020 has brought a lot of unexpected things to the table, and one of them has been the revival of Fleetwood Mac. It all came thanks to Nathan Apodaca’s viral TikTok video in which he skateboards and listens to “Dreams” while drinking cranberry juice, a moment that introduced a new generation to Fleetwood Mac. Now he has kept the vibe going by making a new video, this time to Stevie Nicks’ latest.

The new clip is basically a re-creation of the first one, but this time, there’s no cranberry juice and the song playing is Miley Cyrus’ new single “Edge Of Midnight,” which mashes up her own “Midnight Sky” with Nicks’ solo classic “Edge Of Seventeen.”

The man behind viral ‘Ocean Spray’ Fleetwood Mac TikTok is vibing out to #EdgeOfMidnight by @MileyCyrus & @StevieNicks. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/VMzr6trZYA — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 9, 2020

In a recent interview, Nicks said she’s “tickled pink” about her band’s 1977 single suddenly enjoying a new wave of popularity. She also offered some advice for young fans who might be interested in the group now: “If the young kids start listening to Fleetwood Mac, start with the first album and just go through them. Sit down and be in it for the long run, and you’ll have the best time.”

Watch Apodaca’s new “Edge Of Midnight” video above.