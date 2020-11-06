Miley Cyrus has been forthcoming about the fact that her new single “Midnight Sky” draws inspiration from the Stevie Nicks classic “Edge Of Seventeen.” Now those songs have become one on a new remix called “Edge Of Midnight,” a mash-up of the tracks for which Cyrus recruited Nicks herself to contribute. The track combines parts of both songs, beginning with the classic “Edge Of Midnight” opening riff as the songs organically merge from there.

Cyrus recently discussed her relationship with Nicks and how her song inspired “Midnight Sky” on The Tonight Show, saying, “I have the coolest letter ever from Stevie. I sent her the song and I said, ‘You know, I have an alternate melody if you don’t want me to pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me,’ and she said, ‘You can borrow from me any time.’ Now, you ask me about new artists and what my advice would be for them, and one thing that I’ve just learned from her, from Dolly, Joan, all in the same, is that they’re so open and welcoming to the younger artists coming up and they offer their mentorship. It’s just been really incredibly important in my career, having someone like her to look up to. Everyone looks up to Stevie Nicks, but having that direct relationship, it’s been kind of life-changing and just so important.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Nicks found a way to relate to the overnight success of TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, who sparked the new Fleetwood Mac revival, saying, “We all do silly, creative dumb things that we never think anybody is going to care about, and the fact that [Apodaca] just reached out to the entire world with his 10-second ride… his life will never be the same. In a strange way, it’s kind of like when Lindsey and I joined [the band] and we had no money — and I do mean no money — and within eight months, together we were almost a millionaire.”

Listen to “Edge Of Midnight” above.