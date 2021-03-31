The Framing Britney Spears documentary opened a lot of eyes to the struggles the titular pop star has faced over the years, drawing responses from everybody from Dua Lipa to Kim Kardashian. One person who hasn’t watched it yet, though, is Spears herself. She revealed as much in an Instagram post from last night, in which she also noted that from what she has seen, she is “embarrassed.”

Sharing a video of herself dancing, Spears wrote in part, “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! […] It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day !!!! […] I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

Find Spears’ post below.

