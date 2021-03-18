Britney Spears and her legal team have spent a lot of time in court in recent years as Spears has tried to make it so her father isn’t her sole conservator. Once again, Spears and her team are heading back to court, as it is being reported that her attorney Samuel D. Ingham plans to file a petition to request that Jodi Montgomery, who was previously Spears’ conservator in a temporary capacity, become a full-time conservator for Spears.

In a brief hearing on Wednesday, Ingham told the court he intended to file a petition to bring Montgomery on as a permanent conservator. NBC News notes that “based on the short statement [Ingham] made in court,” the pending petition does not seem intended to remove Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, from his role as conservator, but to make Montgomery a co-conservator. The petition is set to be reviewed in an April 27 hearing.

Since the airing of the recent Framing Britney Spears documentary, Spears has received public messages of support from people like Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian, the latter of whom related her own negative experiences with fame to Spears’.

