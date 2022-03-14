Last week saw the end of Encanto mainstay “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” surpassed it to claim the No. 1 spot for the first time. Now, on the new chart dated March 19, Glass Animals are once again at the summit as “Heat Waves” is No. 1 for a second week.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated March 19, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 14, 2022

“Heat Waves” is a big one for UK music’s presence on the US charts: It’s the first song by a British group to top the Hot 100 for multiple weeks since Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” did for four weeks in February and March 1997. Coldplay has come close to doing it a couple times, as “Viva La Vida” and “My Universe” were No. 1 for a week each in 2008 and 2021, respectively.

The band’s Dave Bayley previously told Uproxx of the song, “With ‘Heat Waves,’ it was coming to terms with the fact that it’s OK to understand, appreciate, and know that you’re missing someone — that it’s actually probably quite healthy. That you should let yourself do that, you shouldn’t try to bury it the whole time. It’s kind of like a eureka, euphoric moment. Or it can be.”

