A highlight of Griff‘s headlining Vertigo tour and supporting slot on Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour was “Last Night’s Mascara.” The fan-favorite track has over 23 million streams on Spotify after nearly being lost in a pile of demos (it was an “album reject song,” as Griff put it). On Friday (March 7), the “Tears For Fun” singer released a music video for the cathartic song.

“It’s definitely a continuation of Vertigo, but I’m not boxing it in,” Griff said about “Last Night’s Mascara” to Rolling Stone. “It’s kind of just there. Again, it’s a bit of an experiment, so it’s not that defined in any kind of spot. But I like the idea that people could discover ‘Last Night’s Mascara’ and go back to the album and still love it in the same way and hear the same emotions and feelings. I think now I’m just in a spot where the pressure’s off. The debut album suffocating cloud is gone now.”

Ahead of releasing that debut album, Vertigo, Griff spoke to Uproxx about her love of pop music. “As soon as I learned to play chords [on the piano], I felt like I knew everything I needed to know,” she said with a laugh. “I thought, ‘Oh, I can cover and sing anything I want to now,’ because most pop songs are four chords. That was a big eureka moment for me when I started to neglect all the classical stuff. I just wanted to sing and play pop songs.”

You can watch the “Last Night’s Mascara” video, directed by Candice Lo, above.