Back in July, Uproxx cover star Griff released her long awaited debut studio album, Vertigo.

The project is filled with bangers such as “Astronaut” featuring Chris Martin, “Tears For Fun,” and “Miss Me Too.” Still, there were a few records previously teased that didn’t make the final cut including the fan favorite “Last Night’s Mascara.”

Yesterday (November 7), Griff’s mourning over “Last Night’s Mascara” getting the axe ended as she formerly shared it as a post-Vertigo stand-alone single.

“As promised, ‘Last Night’s Mascara’ is now yours,” wrote Griff in a celebratory Instagram post (viewable here). “The love on this song has been so unexpected. This was a forgotten beat I’d made last year. It’s been sitting on my laptop, and I’m so grateful you guys wanted it enough to give it a new life.”

The doom-and-gloom song is a brave tale of overcoming a debilitating heartbreak (the bubbling songwriter’s favorite muse), as Griff sings: “Last night’s mascara’s such a pretty thing / It covers my eyes, I’m a beauty queen / Running down my face, listening to ‘Orinoco Flow’ / Yeah, last night’s mascara’s such a wonderful thing / It’s as dark as my heart, yet it’s sparkling / And it stayed with me sitting on the back of the last train home.”

Listen to “Last Night’s Mascara” above. But if you want to catch Griff performing the record live, as Griff is actively on the road for her European tour.

Vertigo is out now via Warner. Find more information here.