Griff The Songwriter Is Learning To Embrace Griff The Pop Star

On June 22, past Uproxx cover artist Griff opened for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium. It was far from the first time Griff had serenaded tens of thousands of people in a stadium, seeing as she previously opened for Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Tour, Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour, and Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour. But the 23-year-old born Sarah Griffiths has yet to wrap her head around anyone hearing her music.

“Music has always been a me thing,” Griff says over from the phone from Los Angeles. “I wanted to be a songwriter because it was the place that felt good, and I felt confident. Pursuing a pop career was something I fell into. I love performing, and I love building a community of people who connect with the music, but I struggle with the demand that it brings to be so forward-facing and always begging people to approve. It has made me have a weird relationship with songs because songs are always my safe place. Putting them out in the world is almost uncomfortable because it changes the meaning of songwriting for me. It’s become this thing that is now up for other people’s critique or opinion.”

Vertigo, Griff’s newly released debut full-length album, purposefully arrived in three parts because Griff wanted to share an authentic, real-time chronicling of her ongoing evolution from intensely introverted to forward-facing. The entire album showcases Griff embracing impermanent emotion — an inescapable aspect of the human condition. When asked about how her songs are interpreted, she giggles and says, “I mean, I like to think I’m pretty clear with my feelings of despair.” Fair play. “Anything,” which Griff debuted during her opening Eras set, finds her re-examining her past desperation to rightsize a power imbalance in a toxic relationship. The effervescent “Vertigo” contains such blatant, punchy hooks that Swift was left relatively speechless, posting, “Damn, Griff.”

Still, it’s impossible to resist mining her clever, nuanced lyrics for broader metaphorical application. For instance, “Into The Walls” captures a fleeting impulse to temporarily disappear and hits harder now that Griff’s anonymity has permanently disappeared. And when she opens “Hiding Alone” by softly singing, “I’m like a house / Where the windows and the curtains don’t close,” she’s incidentally describing her bare songwriting and why her songs have a chokehold on millions of people.

Griff “very practically” protected the purity of songwriting when crafting Vertigo. In between touring, she’d book Airbnbs in the English countryside, mimicking the environment in which she fell in love with music. Half-Chinese, half-Jamaican, Griff sensed eyes on her from a young age while growing up in the primarily white village of Kings Langley, Hertfordshire. At home, solitude was a luxury after her parents decided to foster children when she was eight years old. It was “chaos,” but Griff and her two older brothers never resented it.

“I was really aware that it was something my mom felt called to do in her spirit, and it was more about helping people and loving people that are less fortunate or haven’t had the privilege of a family unit,” Griff says. “It is obviously still such a big shift at eight years old — to have new siblings — but I was always aware of the purpose. It was about living a life of being selfless.”

Now, Griff gives her fans somewhere to belong through selfless vulnerability. First, she had to be selfish. She went out of her way to engender independence — turning to music because she “didn’t need everyone else’s approval” to write songs, make beats, listen to them on the school bus, and then work on them again. Also at eight, Griff discovered Swift’s Fearless when her cousin gave her his iPod Nano with the album on it.