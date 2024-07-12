Uproxx cover star Griff is a budding pop darling that has earned co-signs from Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter. But the “Astronaut” singer’s music is far from the light-hearted bubblegum ballads you might expect.

On her latest single, “Tears For Fun,” Griff avoids the typical heartbreak bedroom banishment and heads straight to the rave. The danceable record, co-produced with Sam Tsang, is the most recent offering from Griff’s debut album, Vertigo.

Hand-and-hand with the song’s intrinsic production is the track’s lyrical contents. “When it kills your heart, but you can’t say no / When it burns you red, but you won’t let go / The deepest cuts, well, they heal so slow / I hope they do, God, but what if they don’t,” sings Griff.

On Instagram, the singer opened up about the inspiration behind each record’s lyrics. “Every song has been written from an emotional sense of vertigo,” she wrote. “That dizzy upside down sensation that heartache often leaves you with.”

“Tears For Fun” is an overwhelmingly addictive example of the intersection of that yearning and disorientation embedded into one track.

Listen to Griff’s new single “Tears For Fun” above.

Vertigo is out now via Warner. Find more information here.