Griff Is Going To Be One Of Pop’s Next Big Stars — And Spotify Agrees

Griff is a 20-year-old singer/songwriter of Jamaican and Chinese heritage who grew up just outside of London. Currently blowing up off the strength of her 2021 single, “Black Hole,” which is one of the best songs of year so far, she’s also already collaborated with heavyweights like Zedd and Honne. During this year’s BRIT Awards, Griff even took home the Rising Star trophy, a vote of confidence from the UK that seems very auspicious. Now, just a few days away from the release of her debut mixtape, One Foot In Front Of The Other, out June 18, Spotify has also given the young artist another massive co-sign.

Griff will be the next Radar artist for the streaming giant, getting a boost of support from them in the form of a mini documentary, a Spotify Singles recording, and massive billboards in both New York’s Time Square and in her native London. She’s one of the first RADAR stars to be supported by them in both the US and the UK, indicating her popularity in both realms. So what’s the reason so many people are ready to get behind Griff’s songwriting? Well, it cuts to the quick with a certain kind of vulnerability like Julia Michaels, but she also utilizes a single-minded sound with glitchy, unexpected production like, say, Charli XCX. Given the fact that her vocals are on par with either of those two stars, it’s obvious why she’s earned global attention. Keep your eyes out for her mixtape coming soon, and if you haven’t heard it yet check out “Black Hole” above.