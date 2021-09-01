For months now, there has been buzz about a Chromatica remix album from Lady Gaga, and now, she has finally confirmed that Dawn Of Chromatica is in fact set for release this week, on September 3. She also shared the tracklist, confirming the involvement of artists like Arca, Dorian Electra, Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, and Mura Masa. Curiously missing from the proceedings, though, is Grimes, who said in July that she was going to appear on the album.

Grimes has spoken out about that, placing some blame on the project’s executive producer, BloodPop. The producer, though, has his own version of what went down.

Grimes explained on Twitter, “@bloodpop and I have sibling rivalry issues and our immaturity lead to the song not being completed – also he’s mad at me for taping a picture of myself above his bed and when he removed the picture the tape ripped off the paint. He shud have left it.” BloodPop then responded, “Not completed as in not started – she was too busy making Tik toks about the silence of mimes??? Very weird IMO – also it actually left serious dry wall damage as she used duck tape.”

