Lady Gaga has announced a Chromatica remix album coming September 3. Titled Dawn Of Chromatica, the BloodPop-executive produced remix album features reworkings by Arca, Dorian Electra, Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Mura Masa, and lots more.

Released in May 2020, Gaga’s sixth studio album marked something of a return to the dance floor for its creator, who launched her career via electropop bangers like “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance.” Talking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe around the time of Chromatica‘s release, Gaga said, “I think that the beginning of the album really symbolizes, for me, what I would call the beginning of my journey to healing, and what I would hope would be an inspiration for people that are in need of healing through happiness, through dance.”

Find the Dawn Of Chromatica art and tracklist below.

1. “Alice” (Lsdxoxo Remix)

2. “Stupid Love” (Coucou Chloe Remix)

3. “Rain on Me” (With Ariana Grande) (Arca Remix)

4. “Free Woman” (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)

5. “Fun Tonight” (Pabllo Vittar Remix)

6. “911” (Charli XCX & A. G. Cook Remix)

7. “Plastic Doll” (Ashnikko Remix)

8. “Sour Candy” (with Blackpink) (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)

9. “Enigma” (Doss Remix)

10. “Replay” (Dorian Electra Remix)

11. “Sine From Above” (with Elton John) (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)

12. “1000 Doves” (Planningtorock Remix)

13. “Babylon” (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)

14. “Babylon” (Haus Labs Version)

Dawn Of Chromatica is out 9/3 via Interscope Records. Pre-order it here.