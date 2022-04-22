Karol G Drops Her First Single Of The Year In The Sun-Soaked ‘Provenza’

At this week’s Latin American Music Awards, Karol G was the big winner of the night. The Colombian urbano pop singer took home six awards, including Artist Of The Year and Album Of The Year, for the vibey and celebratory KG0516. The “El Makinon” singer was also on stage at Coachella last weekend, highlighting a slate of female Latinx artists like Anitta, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso, who left an indelible marked on the 2022 festival.

Now Karol G has just dropped her first single of the year in the sun-soaked “Provenza,” and it’s an escapist song that gives rise to joyous feelings of wanderlust and passion. In fact, the video directed by Pedro Artola was captured in the exotic, volcanic landscape of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands. Over a rhythmic, breezy beat with idyllic effects by producer Ovy On The Drums, Karol sings: “No se si te convenza, nos damo un rocesito por provenza. Y si la cosa se pone tensa en mi cama, es la recompensa. O viseversa. Porque lo piensas?” (“I don’t know if you’re convinced? We can give ourselves a touch of province. And if things get tense, there’s a reward in my bed. Or vice versa. What do you think?”)

Watch the video for Karol G’s “Provenza” above.