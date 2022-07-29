Hailee Steinfeld And Anderson .Paak ‘Coast’ On A Breezy New Track

Hailee Steinfeld is making a return to music. Two years since releasing her second EP, Half-Written Story, the multihyphenate has dropped “Coast,” a euphoric, guitar-and-percussion-driven single, perfect for wrapping up the summer.

“Just relax and let the riptide pull you close / Baby all I wanna do is coast / With you / Energy, your body flows,” she sings.

Anderson .Paak joins in, delivering his signature raspy rap-singing on a flirtatious verse, saying, “Listen, I been chillin’ with you for a couple days / If you ain’t afraid, me and you should rage / In the sun rays, come on out the cage / Don’t wanna tame, live it your way.”

Steinfeld has been teasing the track over the past few days via Twitter, saying “are you ever just three days away from releasing your favorite song you’ve ever worked on.”

She also gave fans a hint of what to expect from her new music in a recent interview with People, saying, “These sounds are

absolutely going to represent a new era. I’ve been living with what I’ve been working on for years now, a couple years, which I really do feel I needed in order to get to where I’m at with the music. And though it is rather frustrating. I have the most patient fans, I don’t know how but I got so lucky.”

Check out “Coast” above.