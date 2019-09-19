Hailee Steinfeld’s breakthrough came in the Coen Brothers’ 2010 surprise hit True Grit, which earned her an Oscar nomination. Since then, she’s continued to do excellent work in The Edge of Seventeen (the best teen movie of the decade), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Bumblebee, and now she’s getting her own television show.

Apple TV+’s Dickinson is a coming-of-age story about Emily Dickinson, played by Steinfeld, “that finds her to be an unexpected hero for our millennial era. Set in the 19th century, the series explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a rebellious young poet who was ahead of her time,” according to the official plot description. Steinfeld is well cast as the prolific poet who, as she says in the trailer above, figures men suppress women because “they’re scared that if they teach us how the world works, we’ll figure out how to take over.” Dickinson also stars 30 Rock‘s Jane Krakowski and Halt and Catch Fire‘s Toby Huss as Emily’s just-don’t-understand parents (I’m jealous), as well as Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Wiz Khalifa (as Death itself), and John Mulaney playing Henry David Thoreau.

Dickinson premieres November 1 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.