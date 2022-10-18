It appears there has been yet another failed attempt to pit two women against each other. Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attended the 2nd Annual Academy Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, and they posed together for a series of photos. It should be the punctuation mark on years-long speculation that there was a rift between them because of Justin Bieber.

“Plot twist,” photographer Tyrell Hampton captioned one of his photos of Bieber and Gomez on Instagram.

Bieber publicly addressed the faux feud on the September 27 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, who asked Bieber if she was “ever with Justin romantically at the same time as” Gomez.

“No. Not one time,” the 25-year-old model and Rhode founder said. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that, and I never was. I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have back and forth with someone, but even that was not the situation. I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.”

Bieber added, “The timeline also that I think sometimes is in question of us getting back together and getting engaged and him having been spending time with his ex before that … I understand, again, how it looks from the outside, and there’s a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time. But of course, there’s a very long history there. It’s not my relationship. It has nothing to do with me, so I respect that a lot, but I know that it closed a chapter. I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”