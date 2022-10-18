It appears there has been yet another failed attempt to pit two women against each other. Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attended the 2nd Annual Academy Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, and they posed together for a series of photos. It should be the punctuation mark on years-long speculation that there was a rift between them because of Justin Bieber.
“Plot twist,” photographer Tyrell Hampton captioned one of his photos of Bieber and Gomez on Instagram.
Bieber publicly addressed the faux feud on the September 27 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, who asked Bieber if she was “ever with Justin romantically at the same time as” Gomez.
“No. Not one time,” the 25-year-old model and Rhode founder said. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that, and I never was. I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have back and forth with someone, but even that was not the situation. I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.”
Bieber added, “The timeline also that I think sometimes is in question of us getting back together and getting engaged and him having been spending time with his ex before that … I understand, again, how it looks from the outside, and there’s a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door. They were not in a relationship at that time. But of course, there’s a very long history there. It’s not my relationship. It has nothing to do with me, so I respect that a lot, but I know that it closed a chapter. I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”
Bieber noted that it was difficult to publicly dive into this subject because she didn’t want to speak on behalf of her husband or Gomez, “but I just know what was going on when we got back together, and I know what had to happen for that to come back together in a healthy way.”
The Biebers famously first met as teenagers when Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced them backstage at The Today Show 13 years ago. Justin was in an on-and-off again relationship with Gomez from 2010 to 2014. He and Hailey had maintained a close friendship until publicly confirming their romance in late 2015, which was short-lived.
In early 2018, Bieber and Gomez were linked again, but Bieber reconnected with Hailey that June, and they were engaged by July. They have been married since September 2018.
After Bieber’s appearance on Call Her Daddy, Gomez seemingly urged her fans to stop going after her online.
Selena Gomez takes to TikTok Live to send a message to fans regarding hate. pic.twitter.com/i4NfvhICyt
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2022
“Some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting,” the singer and Only Murders In The Building actress said on TikTok Live. “And it’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen, and all I have to say is it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words [referring to her new makeup line Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte lipstick and lip liners] ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it. If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is words matter. Truly matter.”