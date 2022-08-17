Hailey and Justin Bieber have been only been married for about three years, but the couple has been through their fair share of trying times. In April, Hailey underwent heart surgery following the discovery of a stroke-like blood clot on her brain. This past June, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left him paralyzed in half of his face.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for the magazine’s annual Icons issue, Hailey shared how dealing with their health problems has helped them grow as a couple.

“I just think life is changing all the time. […] Day to day, week to week, year to year,” she said. “I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues… You have to figure out how to deal with this sh*t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.'”

While the issues the couple has faced have proven challenging, Hailey said there’s no other person with whom she’d rather go through life.

“At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend,” she said, “but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.”