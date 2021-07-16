Haim have a new song out today, “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache,” a jangly, Paul Simon-sounding track that is set to appear on the soundtrack to Netflix’s upcoming film The Last Letter From Your Lover.

The Los Angeles sisters, who released the critically acclaimed Women In Music Pt. III last year, wrote on Twitter that they “made this in the depths of quar,” calling it “the biggest gift.” The song also has a co-write from superproducer Ariel Rechtshaid (who also co-produced it) and was produced by Danielle Haim. According to Rolling Stone, movie director Augustine Frizzell handpicked Haim to write “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” for the film. “I’m a huge fan of their music,” Frizzell said. “It has a feel that’s both modern and retro and felt like [lead character] Ellie’s world.”

cherry flavored stomach ache out now! was so fun working on this song ✨ big thank u to Augustine for letting us to be a part of this project. “THE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER” coming July 23rd to @NetflixFilm and August 6 in UK cinemas @StudiocanalUK pic.twitter.com/Ko9sQIb0A5 — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) July 16, 2021

Starring Felicity Jones (playing Ellie Haworth) and Shailene Woodley (playing Jennifer Stirling), The Last Letter From Your Lover is based on the 2008 novel by JoJo Moyes and is about a journalist who “discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center.”

Check out Haim’s “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” above. The Last Letter From Your Lover premieres on Netflix on 7/23.