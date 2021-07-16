Pop

Haim Premiere Jangly New Song ‘Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache,’ From ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’

TwitterContributing Writer

Haim have a new song out today, “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache,” a jangly, Paul Simon-sounding track that is set to appear on the soundtrack to Netflix’s upcoming film The Last Letter From Your Lover.

The Los Angeles sisters, who released the critically acclaimed Women In Music Pt. III last year, wrote on Twitter that they “made this in the depths of quar,” calling it “the biggest gift.” The song also has a co-write from superproducer Ariel Rechtshaid (who also co-produced it) and was produced by Danielle Haim. According to Rolling Stone, movie director Augustine Frizzell handpicked Haim to write “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” for the film. “I’m a huge fan of their music,” Frizzell said. “It has a feel that’s both modern and retro and felt like [lead character] Ellie’s world.”

Starring Felicity Jones (playing Ellie Haworth) and Shailene Woodley (playing Jennifer Stirling), The Last Letter From Your Lover is based on the 2008 novel by JoJo Moyes and is about a journalist who “discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center.”

Check out Haim’s “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” above. The Last Letter From Your Lover premieres on Netflix on 7/23.

Listen To This
Vince Staples’ Inviting Self-Titled Album Balances Bone-Chilling Stories And Comforting Production
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Snoh Aalegra’s ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies’ Willingly Clings To Fantasies While Avoiding Reality
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×