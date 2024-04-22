Here Is Alvvays’ US Spring Tour Setlist For 2024

Over the weekend, Alvvays kicked off their 2024 North American tour with shows in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. The indie-pop band — which recently appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts series — moves on to Milwaukee tonight and conclude their tour right before they play Goldenvoice’s Just Like Heaven festival next month. You can find the setlist below to see just what songs they’ll play in advance.
Alvvays 2024 Tour Setlist
01. “Easy on Your Own?”
02. “After the Earthquake”
03. “In Undertow”
04. “Many Mirrors”
05. “Very Online Guy”
06. “Adult Diversion”
07. “Bored in Bristol”
08. “Not My Baby”
09. “Hey”
10. “Tom Verlaine”
11. “Belinda Says”
12. “Tile by Tile”
13. “Velveteen”
14. “Pressed”
15. “Dreams Tonite”
16. “Fourth Figure”
17. “Archie, Marry Me”
18. “Pomeranian Spinster”
19. “Lottery Noises”
Encore:
20. “Pharmacist”
21. “Ones Who Love You”
22. “Atop a Cake”
Alvvays’ 2024 North American Tour Dates
04/22/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
04/24/2024 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/25/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/01/2024 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
05/02/2024 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
05/03/2024 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
05/04/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
05/06/2024 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
05/07/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/09/2024 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
05/10-05/12/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/13/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
05/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/17/2024 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre