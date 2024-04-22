Here Is Alvvays’ US Spring Tour Setlist For 2024

Over the weekend, Alvvays kicked off their 2024 North American tour with shows in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. The indie-pop band — which recently appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts series — moves on to Milwaukee tonight and conclude their tour right before they play Goldenvoice’s Just Like Heaven festival next month. You can find the setlist below to see just what songs they’ll play in advance.

Alvvays 2024 Tour Setlist

01. “Easy on Your Own?”

02. “After the Earthquake”

03. “In Undertow”

04. “Many Mirrors”

05. “Very Online Guy”

06. “Adult Diversion”

07. “Bored in Bristol”

08. “Not My Baby”

09. “Hey”

10. “Tom Verlaine”

11. “Belinda Says”

12. “Tile by Tile”

13. “Velveteen”

14. “Pressed”

15. “Dreams Tonite”

16. “Fourth Figure”

17. “Archie, Marry Me”

18. “Pomeranian Spinster”

19. “Lottery Noises”

Encore:

20. “Pharmacist”

21. “Ones Who Love You”

22. “Atop a Cake”

Alvvays’ 2024 North American Tour Dates

04/22/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

04/24/2024 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/25/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/01/2024 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

05/02/2024 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

05/03/2024 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

05/04/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

05/06/2024 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

05/07/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/09/2024 — Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

05/10-05/12/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/11/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/13/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/17/2024 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre