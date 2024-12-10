This year in Halsey was defined by the release of her latest album, The Great Impersonator. That’s apparently not all she had been working on lately, though: Variety reports Halsey is developing a show called Bloodlust for Amazon’s Prime Video.

Halsey is set to serve as creator, writer, and executive producer (but won’t star). Ti West is on board to direct and executive produce, while Mark Friedman will be an executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Li, Halsey’s manager, is also an executive producer.

No plot details have been revealed yet, but the show is described as a “dark comedy” and has reportedly “been in development at Amazon for some time with Halsey, Li, and Friedman attached.” There isn’t any word yet about a release date.

While it looks like Halsey won’t be acting in this project, she has expanded her acting resume in recent years. She has a voice role in 2021’s Sing 2, while she also appeared in 2023’s Americana and this year’s MaXXXine (the latter of which West wrote, directed, and produced).

This news comes months after Halsey found herself in the hospital. She explained, “I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win! […] I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it!”