Halsey become one of the talks of the internet yesterday thanks to her upcoming album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. She shared the cover art for the Trent Reznor- and Atticus Ross-produced effort, and given the fact that one of her breasts is fully exposed in it, the image quickly went viral and drew a ton of reactions. Now, she has offered more, sharing some skin-bearing behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

In both shots, which Halsey posted on her Instagram Story, Halsey and the baby sit on their throne as people involved in the production make adjustments to Halsey’s outfit and make-up. The photos were taken by Alev Aydin, Halsey’s screenwriter boyfriend.

Halsey previously explained the art:

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being. This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

Check out Halsey’s posts below.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out 8/27 via Capitol. Pre-order it here.