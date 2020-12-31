2021 isn’t here yet, but it is in some part of the world. While it was morning in the US, South Korea was ringing in the new year, which was celebrated with Big Hit Labels’ 2021 New Year’s Eve Live livestream concert. Since BTS pretty much owns Twitter, a lot of the platform’s trending topics during the show were related to it, and Halsey was also a trending topic as she joined the group to perform their collaboration “Boy With Luv.”

The performance was a perfect summary of entertainment in 2020: It was different than usual, as the band members and Halsey were in individual video windows performing their parts in a distanced way. Still, though, the industry has adapted and learned how to entertain in this format, which is exactly what happened here.

BTS’ impact on the music industry and the internet overall was undeniable in 2020. Topics related to the group are regularly trending on Twitter, and of the year’s top 29 tweets worldwide, they had about two thirds of them. Meanwhile, Halsey made some noise on the platform as well, as she became a star of basketball Twitter by launching a new NBA-specific account and sharing her thoughts about the league.

Watch a clip of the “Boy With Luv” performance above.