If you tweet something at Halsey, there’s a non-zero chance that they will answer you, as Halsey is fairly active on Twitter and often takes time to respond to fans. A recent tweet from one fan had Halsey considering their mortality, though, as that fan’s dream setlist is a major ask.

The fan tweeted out the setlist for what would be their ideal Halsey show and it’s a career-spanning set, in that it features almost every song from Halsey’s career. All in all, the list contains 63 songs, including a stretch where “The Lighthouse” is performed three times in a row. The tweet got Halsey’s attention and prompted a funny response, as they shared the tweet and wrote, “angel bb this is a 4 hour set I would simply die after a week.”

After that, Halsey decided to respond to some other fan tweets. A different fan asked what the set for Halsey’s upcoming tour looks like, and she responded, “It looks verrrrrry good and cool with a few surprises. Also the production on this tour…I have outdone myself.” Another follower asked if Halsey is worried about returning to the road given that she’s been away for so long and given that she recently had a baby, and she responded, “A little! Next week is my first show in 2 years but after that I have almost 3 months to get myself nice and ready. I love performing more than anything so I look forward to it more than I’m worried.”

