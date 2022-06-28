A couple nights ago, on June 26, Halsey played a show in Phoenix, Arizona. Since abortion and Roe v. Wade is on minds everywhere right now, Halsey took some time during the show — after “Nightmare,” towards the end of the setlist — to speak out about the issue. At one point, they noted, “If you don’t like it, you can go home right now, I don’t care. If you don’t like it, I don’t know why you came to a Halsey concert, because I’ve never been shy that this is how I feel.”

Halsey’s Speech tonight in phoenix on abortion and the overturning of Roe V Wade (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Kk8r19FbdU — Celi (@CelineMoni) June 27, 2022

"…If you don't like it you can go home right now, I don't care, If you don't like it i don't know why you came to a Halsey concert…" #LoveandPowerTour #Phoenix THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN. 🎥:

jadessargent pic.twitter.com/gAH0mrn656 — best of halsey (@haIseylq) June 27, 2022

According to some fan reports online, it turns out that a decent number of attendees took Halsey up on that and did in fact leave the show: One fan tweeted, “The amount of people who just walked out of the Halsey concert after Nightmare when she spoke about abortion was sickening.” Halsey, though, remains unbothered, as they shared that tweet and added, “downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out [hand waving emoji].”

downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out 👋🏼 https://t.co/qc8q8mshd9 — h (@halsey) June 28, 2022

This came a couple days after Halsey tweeted, “I have been advocating for abortion, reproductive rights, and bodily integrity for as long as I’ve had a platform and I’m running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country. I know some of you look to my page for information or guidance but I need a little bit of time to speak to some people with more authority and experience than me and gather my thoughts. I don’t want to just contribute to antagonistic noise. I’m just defeated at the moment.”

I have been advocating for abortion, reproductive rights, and bodily integrity for as long as I’ve had a platform and I’m running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country. 1/2 — h (@halsey) June 24, 2022