A song from 1985 being one of the most popular records in 2022 is not something that most people had on their bingo card. However, that’s exactly what’s going on with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” Thanks to a spot in the fourth season of Stranger Things, the record has made its way towards the top of several charts including the Billboard Hot 100 (No. 8) and the Official UK Singles Chart (No. 2). Many artists have shared their love for the song, like Big Boi who did so in a throwback video, and the latest person to do so was Halsey.

truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this 🥺 https://t.co/JqErzFiKyH — h (@halsey) June 12, 2022

On Saturday night, during their set at Governors Ball, Halsey stepped out of their discography to perform a cover of “Running Up That Hill.” The moment came towards the end of their time at Governors Ball, and after they delivered the faithful rendition of the song, Halsey took to Twitter to share their love for the 1985 song. “I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence,” they said. “I knew immediately I wanted to do this.”

Halsey’s performance comes after Bush shared a statement about the success of “Running Up That Hill” on the UK charts. “Running Up That Hill has just gone to No 2 in the UK charts and No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden….,” Bush wrote in a post on her website. “How utterly brilliant!”

You can watch Halsey’s “Running Up That” cover in the video above.