Halsey has worked with many big names in music over the past year. The singer has collaborated with musicians like BTS, Juice WRLD, and even Alanis Morissette. But there are still a few artists that the singer dreams of joining in the studio.

Halsey recently sat down for a profile in Vogue to speak about her record Manic as well as her poetry book I Would Leave Me If I Could, which was released Tuesday. During the conversation, Halsey revealed that there are two popular artists that she really hopes to collaborate with in the future:

“I really want to work with Grimes, because I love her, and I have always loved her. I’m also everyone’s biggest fan. I’m such a fangirl. I want to work with Harry Styles. I loved his last record. I’m so proud of him just as a fan and as a peer. He’s a real one. I think we could make something really cool together.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer offered an explanation as to why she chose to release the poetry collection this month. “Honestly, there’s two reasons,” she said. “The first is because I had it. The second reason is because I reached a point in my career where I don’t want there to be any sort of debate on whether or not I write. A lot of people just generally assume I don’t write my own music, even though I’ve said till I’m blue in the face that I do. Also, there’s stuff you can say in a book that you can’t say in an album. When I sing, the writing is tainted by whatever I look like at that time, whoever people think I’m dating at that time, and whatever they’ve read about me in the press most recently. They build a composite of who they think I am, and then that’s how they interpret the work. But a book is faceless.”

Halsey’s poetry book I Would Leave Me If I Could is out now. Get it here.