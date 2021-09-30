Halsey Dropped Four New Remixes Of ‘I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God’

After recently becoming a mom, Halsey has been very open about how much the experience has changed them. They decided to let fans know that their pronouns would be “she/her” as well as “they/them,” and made breastfeeding a prominent part of the album art and introduction of their new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Working with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails on this new project, the pop star has been really open about how the pair pushed her to make “really weird choices” and get out of her comfort zone for a new sound.

And it seems like they’re carrying that same ethos into the remixes and additions that are following up the official release of the record. Today, Halsey shared not one, not two, not even three but four alternate takes on the album’s early single “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God,” enlisting artists like Hot Chip (above), Underworld, Gazelle Twin and Adrian Sherwood. So while there might be no features on the official album’s tracklist, these alternatives will give fans a taste of how other artists are influencing Halsey’s sound in their own way. Check out the remixes below and Hot Chip’s take up top.