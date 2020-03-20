Halsey Goes Country By Teaming Up With Kelsea Ballerini To Perform ‘The Other Girl’

Halsey is known for her big-name collaborations: Ahead of releasing her record Manic earlier this year, the singer teamed up with artists like BTS for “Boy With Luv,” Khalid for “Eastside,” and Travis Barker for “11 Minutes.” While Halsey usually stays within the boundaries of her pop genre, the singer has since shown her affection for country music with her video “You Should Be Sad.” Now, Halsey is uniting with the country singer Kelsea Ballerini for a televised special. Halsey and Ballerini teamed up for a high-energy performance on CMT Crossroads.

Halsey and Ballerini took the CMT Crossroads stage back in late December but their entire recorded performance won’t air for another week. However, to celebrate the release of Ballerini’s latest LP, Kelsea, CMT Crossroads released the two singers’ performance of “The Other Girl.”

Taken from her third record, Ballerini’s “The Other Girl” is a ballad about feeling insecure in a relationship. Halsey and Ballerini made the song come to life with their playful energy and expressive lyrical delivery. Filled with emotion, Halsey delivers the lovelorn verses. “Are you the one he’s talkin’ to / When he gets up and leaves the room? / He comes back with a distance in his eyes / Maybe I should be the one to leave,” she sings.

Watch Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini perform “The Other Girl” on CMT Crossroads above.

Halsey and Ballerini’s CMT Crossroads premieres 03/25 at 10 p.m. ET.

Kelsea is out now via Black River Entertainment. Get it here.