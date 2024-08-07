Halsey has been an open book when it comes to discussing her health struggles. Now she has detailed a particularly tough story, of the time she had a miscarriage on stage at a concert.

In an interview on the August 6 episode of the SHE MD Podcast, Halsey explained the incident that happened early in her career, when she was 20 years old:

“I miscarried during a concert. I started miscarrying before the show. I knew and I was in a really tough position, because it was really early on in my career, and there was a lot attached to the show. There was a corporate partner, there was a greater media entity partner, but more importantly than that, to me, there was a thousand kids who waited all day long to get into this show and see me. What ended up happening was I ended up just putting on an adult diaper. They’d only asked me to perform, I think, 45 minutes, and I didn’t really have that much music out, to be honest with you, so I don’t know that I could have played longer. I didn’t have the material. I went and I did the show, I left stage, I threw up in the parking lot, I went to a hotel, and I was sick all night. I remember sitting in the bathtub, because I just didn’t know what to do with all the blood — forgive me for being so graphic — and then waking up at 5 or 6 in the morning to get on another airplane to go to Canada.”

She later continued, “What’s interesting about it is that the performance was actually recorded, so you can go on YouTube and you can watch me miscarry through a concert. It’s funny because when I look at it now, I see myself just white and sweating, and my voice is different. My voice is guttural. I sound and look like a different person.”

Watch the interview video above.