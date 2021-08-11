Capitol Records
Halsey Explains Why There Are No Features On Their Upcoming Album

Halsey is gearing up for the release of her latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. They previously shared the attention-grabbing, nipple-freeing artwork, and now she has unveiled more info about the record.

She shared the 13-song tracklist on Twitter yesterday. Hours later, they followed that with an explanation of the tracklist’s lack of features, writing, “it feels very cool to have an album with no features again. It felt like this had to be entirely from my voice, similarly to Badlands. I can’t wait for you to hear everything.”

Of course, while there are no featured artists credited on the album, the whole thing was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.

Halsey also took time to answer some fan questions. Most notably, one person asked if the project was always meant to be a concept album or if that changed in light of her pregnancy. Halsey responded, “Weirdly enough it was always supposed to be about mortality and everlasting love and our place / permanence. It was just amplified by me being pregnant. Introduced new themes of control and body horror and autonomy and conceit.”

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out 8/27 via Capitol. Pre-order it here.

