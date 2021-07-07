Capitol Records
Halsey’s Artistically NSFW Album Cover Quickly Goes Viral As The Internet Reacts

At the start of this month, Halsey teased “a very special album artwork reveal & release date announcement” for her Trent Reznor- and Atticus Ross-produced album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. It turns out she wasn’t just drumming up anticipation with hyperbole, as the art is definitely noteworthy: She shared it today, and it features Halsey freeing the nipple, as one of her breasts is exposed in the art, which was inspired by a Renaissance painting (specifically, “Virgin And Child Surrounded By Angels,” from the Melun Diptych by Jean Fouquet).

That’s the sort of thing that tends to turn heads, and indeed, it did, as it didn’t take long for Halsey to become one of the day’s top-trending topics on Twitter as reactions to the reveal poured in.

At least one user observed a trend in skin-bearing album covers, as Halsey’s arrives not long after the also-viral Lorde album art for Solar Power.

Others noted that this image is a continuation of Halsey’s strong history of standout cover art.

When sharing the art, Halsey said of it:

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.

This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies &amp; breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

Find the NSFW art and more reactions below.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out 8/27 via Capitol. Pre-order it here.

