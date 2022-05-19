Halsey Kicks Off Her Tour With A Pro-Roe V. Wade Message On Stage

Ever since the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade hit the news, many in the music world have expressed their opposition of it. Halsey has been among the most vocal, as she was one of many artists who signed a big Planned Parenthood ad after sharing a lengthy message of her own, in which she called the rumored Supreme Court decision “a cruel attack on our fundamental right to choose if and when to have a child.”

Now that she has started a new tour, she has used some of her stage real estate to continue spreading her pro-choice message.

While performing “Nightmare,” a video played behind her, which showed statistics about abortion. One read, “Abortion is one of the safest medical procedures performed today, more than 99 perfect safe in fact.” Another read, “Nearly 8 in 10 Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade.” Another said, “Black women suffer from maternal mortality at rates three times higher than white women.” Another noted, “There are now 16 states where 95% of counties do not have an abortion clinic.”

The message concluded with a choice “Nightmare” lyric: “So save me your prayers.”

“Nightmare” was a thematically appropriate choice for the message, as it’s about to young women and some of the pressures they face.

Check out a fan-shot clip above.