Halsey has long been open about the various health struggles she has faced over the years and now she’s really pulled back the curtain on how things have been since her pregnancy and childbirth.
In a lengthy video shared on her Instagram Story, Halsey notes, “My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick, and I’ve been kind of sick pretty much most of my adult life, but it started getting really bad.”
She goes on to note the various things with which she has been diagnosed. She assures fans, though, that overall, she’s doing alright. In fact, she’s in rehearsals for her upcoming tour, noting, “I’m really excited and really confident that I’m going to be able to do it in a way that’s healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you. And honestly, I’m just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off everything and it keeps my body healthy because I’m so active and I’m doing cardio and stuff every day, and I get to see you guys.”
Read a transcript of Halsey’s video below, along with the TikTok video and Instagram post she referenced in her Instagram Story.
“So, I know that a lot of you guys have been wondering what’s going on with my health, and some of you saw a TikTok I posted yesterday basically confirming that I’m allergic to, like literally everything. So I just wanted to give you a little update.
Obviously, my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick, and I’ve been kind of sick pretty much most of my adult life, but it started getting really bad. I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and I had tons of other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing, like, a hundred thousand doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, POTS, and I’m still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things. It could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease, and I’ve known I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it kind of has been exacerbated since I had Ender.
But I’m keeping you guys updated because I know that you’re seeing the heart monitor and that I’m sick all the time, and I don’t want anybody to be worrying. I am on a treatment plan right now, I’m in rehearsals for the tour. I’m really excited and really confident that I’m going to be able to do it in a way that’s healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you. And honestly, I’m just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off everything and it keeps my body healthy because I’m so active and I’m doing cardio and stuff every day, and I get to see you guys.
And I haven’t toured in so long, I just can’t tour the way that I used to when I was younger where I basically didn’t give a sh*t about my body and worked insane hours and days in a row. I’ve learned a lot about doing my job under the conditions that I’m experiencing. I’m posting this just because I want to keep you guys updated and because I know a lot of you have the same conditions. I’m here, I’m ready to go, I’m in rehearsals, tour is going to be f*cking crazy and awesome.
A lot of it is going to kind of be delving into this weird body horror about everything that I’ve been experiencing, feeling like my body is rebelling against me a little bit. And that started, you know, with being pregnant and my experience being pregnant, and now has evolved into something totally beyond pregnancy, beyond postpartum. I have a lot of angst, and I have a lot of energy, and I have a lot of confusion that I want to get out on that stage. Hopefully I’ve built a show that really reflects that and can be a cathartic place for you to release some tension if you are feeling or have ever felt similarly.
So, love you guys, can’t wait to see you. I’m counting down the days. It’s going to be f*cking nuts, and I can’t wait to see you there.
