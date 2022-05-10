Halsey has long been open about the various health struggles she has faced over the years and now she’s really pulled back the curtain on how things have been since her pregnancy and childbirth.

In a lengthy video shared on her Instagram Story, Halsey notes, “My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth. I started getting really, really, really sick, and I’ve been kind of sick pretty much most of my adult life, but it started getting really bad.”

She goes on to note the various things with which she has been diagnosed. She assures fans, though, that overall, she’s doing alright. In fact, she’s in rehearsals for her upcoming tour, noting, “I’m really excited and really confident that I’m going to be able to do it in a way that’s healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you. And honestly, I’m just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off everything and it keeps my body healthy because I’m so active and I’m doing cardio and stuff every day, and I get to see you guys.”

Read a transcript of Halsey’s video below, along with the TikTok video and Instagram post she referenced in her Instagram Story.