Halsey Falls In Love In Their Meta ‘So Good’ Video

After much beefing with her record label, Halsey finally released their new single, “So Good,” last night. Now, hours later, Halsey has shared a video for the song. It’s a meta visual, in which Halsey plays herself, directing a video for the song. The clip also stars her partner Alev Aydin, who works with a blue-wigged actress. Halsey later wears the same wig and looks back at their relationship with Aydin. While Halsey “directs” the video within the video, Aydin directs the actual video (if that makes sense).

Halsey says of the video, “The film we created for ‘So Good’ really tells the full story of the song in the way I intended. Samsung helped us share our vision, giving us the creative freedom we needed to make something we are really proud of. Using the Freestyle, Alev and I were able to share a glimpse of the way that we fell in love: watching romantic films together. But this time, the Freestyle is playing real home movies from our life together. For us, this makes ‘So Good’ come to life in a really special way that we’re so excited share with fans.”

After the song’s release, Halsey had some words for their fans, tweeting yesterday, “guys stop texting your exes lmao this song isn’t about an ex that worked out later on! It’s about the friend that was always there for me, who I realized I was in love with one day. text that angel instead!!!!!” They added, “I think this is the biggest and best reaction to a song release I have ever seen from you guys. I’m truly giddy. all of this was so worth it. I had a gut feeling this was a good one. ily.”

Watch the “So Good” video above.