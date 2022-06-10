Last month, Halsey took to TikTok to air out their grievances against their label Columbia Records. In the TikTok, the singer claimed that they would not be allowed to release new music “unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.” They later noted, “I’m way too established to stir something like this up for no reason or resort to this as a marketing tactic but now I’m in too deep so there’s no going back [shrugging emoji].” Vocalizing their frustration about the ability to release music seemed to work as Halsey’s label announced a June 9 release date for her “So Good” single.

As promised the record arrived today and it’s a song that presents Halsey in full reminiscent mode as they look back at a past relationship. Throughout the record, they reflect on their old lover’s decision to choose someone else, and overall, they sing about how love can often be a complicated thing. The track was produced by Tobias Karlsson and Max Martin and it arrives as the first piece of music since they kicked off 2022 with an extended version of their fourth album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The standard edition of the project gave Halsey the third Grammy nomination of their career with a selection in the Best Alternative Music Album category.

You can listen to “So Good” in the video above.