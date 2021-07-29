Earlier this year, Halsey debuted the cover art for their new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power with an eye-popping visual that depicted the pop star nursing their newborn child. The internet had a field day with them freeing the nipple, and interest was already piqued due to the news that the pop star had tapped Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and his frequent collaborator Atticus Ross to produce the new album.

Today, we’ve gotten the first real preview of what this new work will sound like. As the follow-up to the criminally-underrated Manic, which you’ll remember was infamously snubbed by the Grammys, expect this project to see them stretching the bounds of their sound even further than their last record did. They’re also planning to debut a film of the same name along with the album, and have already shared one trailer for the period piece. Now they’ve shared another one, revealing more details of the film and previewing the track “Woman/God” in the background of the clip.

The album is set for release on August 27, the film will be coming out in America August 25 and internationally August 26. Check out the new trailer above and stay tuned for more new music likely coming soon.