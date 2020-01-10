Halsey Goes Full Country In Her Heartbroken ‘You Should Be Sad’ Video

Halsey’s appearance at the CMAs this past November may have seemed a bit out of place. It turns out, though, that there is actually some country influence on Halsey’s upcoming album Manic: She just released the video for “You Should Be Sad” today, and it is a country affair in every regard.

On the track, Halsey looks back at an ill-fated relationships and throws some jabs at her ex, singing on the chorus, “Oh, I feel so sorry, I feel so sad / I tried to help you, it just made you mad / And I had no warning about who you are / I’m just glad I made it out without breaking down.”

Halsey noted that the video has a lot of references to “badass idols,” writing on Twitter, “Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine. Had the vision to do a ‘before he cheats’ but instead about after he does haha.” She added in another tweet, “The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country. I wrote YSBS on my living room floor on my guitar. Lots of time in Nashville too.”

Watch the “You Should Be Sad” video above.

Manic is out 1/17 via Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.