Millennials may soon see a familiar favorite on television. Those of us who remember Apple’s silhouette campaigns that accompanied the iPod in the early aughts will be elated to see Harry Styles in a new spot for AirPods.

In the commercial, Styles and a group of people are seen grooving to “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” from his latest album, Harry’s House. Apple users of the past will immediately recognize the color-changing backgrounds as silhouettes of Styles spread across the screen. These are similar to the early iPod commercials in which white silhouettes of figures would dance to some of the top iTunes songs, through their wired headphones and with an iPod in hand.

Technology has evolved quite a bit since those days, so the modern commercial sees Styles wearing AirPods. There is not an iPhone or any other Apple device in hand, likely because the AirPods’ Bluetooth technology allows for the listener to move freely and keep the device in their pockets.

Styles reportedly did not accept money for the ad, but rather, asked that the fee be donated to the International Rescue Committee. “From all of us at the IRC: Thank you to @HarryStyles and @Apple for your generous donation to the IRC,” the organization said in a tweet. “Working in more than 40 countries, your support will help us reach even more refugees and people in need in the world’s toughest places. Honored to have your support!”

