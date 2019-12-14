Pop

Harry Styles Celebrated His ‘Fine Line’ Release By Inviting Stevie Nicks To Sing A Duet Of ‘Landslide’

Harry Styles’ much-anticipated sophomore record, Fine Line, debuted Friday. To celebrate, he performed the first show of his tour cycle at LA’s colosseum The Forum. Sporting the same outfit that appears on his album cover, the One Direction break-out gave an energetic performance of his new songs. But he had a surprise up his sleeve: He was joined by Stevie Nicks for an intimate rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic hit “Landslide.” In addition to the star-studded duet, Styles sang his old band’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and the holiday classic “Wonderful Christmastime.”

Styles performed the entirety of Fine Line in order of the record’s tracklist. After the encore, he returned to the stage with Stevie Nicks for the lovely duet. It wasn’t the first time the two had performed the song together. Earlier this year, the duo took the stage during a Gucci cruise in Italy.

Afterward the duet, Styles performed a revved-up version of One Direction’s break-out hit “What Makes You Beautiful.” He also got fans in the holiday spirit with the winter mainstay “Wonderful Christmastime” while glittery tinsel fell onto the crowd. Watch fan-captured footage of the performances below.

Watch Styles and Nicks perform “Landslide” above.

Fine Line is out now via Columbia. Get it here.

