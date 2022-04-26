Harry Styles’ new album Harry’s House is set for release in about a month and so far, we’ve gotten one official taste of it with the No. 1 single “As It Was.” He also just debuted a couple of songs, “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking,” at Coachella. Now, he has ever so slightly pulled back the curtain a bit more on what the LP is like.

Welcome to Harry's House. 🏠 Our June cover star, @Harry_Styles, talks about his music, metamorphosis, and mental well-being. Read more here: https://t.co/BtA1oDDOBz pic.twitter.com/5dDve53IJl — BetterHomes&Gardens (@BHG) April 26, 2022

In a new Better Homes & Gardens feature, Styles noted the album is about home (which seems obvious), but both in regard to physical space and “in terms of a headspace or mental well-being.” He also says of the album’s vibe, “It sounds like the biggest, and the most fun, but it’s by far the most intimate.”

Elsewhere, he discussed the public’s interest in his sexuality, which has come up regularly in recent years. He said, “I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine. The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.”

Check out the full feature here.