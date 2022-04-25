A couple weeks ago, on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated April 16, Harry Styles went ahead and had himself a No. 1 debut with “As It Was.” That initial run didn’t last long, though, as the track was overtaken by Jack Harlow’s “First Class” the next week, knocking Styles down to No. 2. Now, though, Styles has managed to swap with Harlow and regain his peak position: On the new Hot 100 chart dated April 30, “As It Was” is once again No. 1, for a second total week, while “First Class” is No. 2.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Apr. 30, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 25, 2022

“As It Was” represents a major milestone for Styles, as it’s now his first song to spend multiple weeks at No. 1; “Watermelon Sugar” enjoyed a single week on top in August 2020. This means Styles is the first former One Direction member to have a multi-week No. 1 song on the Hot 100; The only other 1D member with a No. 1 at all is Zayn with “Pillowtalk” in 2016.

Elsewhere in the top 10, controversial country star Morgan Wallen had the week’s biggest debut as “Don’t Think Jesus” enters the chart at No. 7, making it his third top-10 single.

This comes after a big past week-plus for Styles, who was one of the biggest names at this year’s Coachella festival. He spiced up his performances with some cameos from Shania Twain and Lizzo.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.