Harry Styles Responded To Questions About His Sexuality With A Question Of His Own

Over the years, Harry Styles has been rumored to have been involved in a number of relationships with famous women. That said, there is apparently, as The Guardian‘s Tom Lamont puts it, “a popular perception” that Styles doesn’t “define as straight.” That’s a topic the two touched upon during a recently published interview.

Speaking about his fashion sense, Styles said, “What women wear. What men wear. For me it’s not a question of that. If I see a nice shirt and get told, ‘But it’s for ladies.’ I think: ‘Okaaaay? Doesn’t make me want to wear it less though.’ I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier. […] I think it’s a very free, and freeing, time. I think people are asking, ‘Why not?’ a lot more. Which excites me. It’s not just clothes where lines have been blurred, it’s going across so many things. I think you can relate it to music, and how genres are blurring.”

That led into a conversation about Styles’ sexuality, and when asked if he has been asked about his sexuality, Styles responded, “Um. I guess I haaaaave been asked? But, I dunno. Why?” Lamont responded, “You mean, why ask the question?” To that, Styles answered, “Yeah, I think I do mean that. It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back. It’s not a case of, ‘I’m not telling you ’cause I don’t want to tell you.’ It’s not, ‘Ooh this is mine and it’s not yours.’ […] It’s: who cares? Does that make sense? It’s just: who cares?”

He went on to say that he doesn’t spend much time thinking about sexuality, and he believes that sexuality is “something that’s fun”: “Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No. In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve’s gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool. And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality’s something that’s fun. Honestly? I can’t say I’ve given it any more thought than that.”

