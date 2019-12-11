James Corden is away from The Late Late Show for a few days while he’s off filming a movie. Until he gets back, the program is being guest-hosted by a number of familiar faces. On Monday, that honor belonged to Alicia Keys, and last night, it was Harry Styles’ turn.

Styles began the program with a cold-open in the same format as Corden’s famous “Carpool Karaoke” segments, but with Corden as the passenger. During their brief ride, Corden gave Styles some advice on hosting, and the two sang “Watermelon Sugar.” After that, Styles gave a monologue and spoke with guests Tracee Ellis Ross and Kendall Jenner. Styles and Jenner also played a round of “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts,” during which Jenner actually ranked her siblings based on how good they are as parents.

Later on in the program, he also gave his new single “Adore You” its debut TV performance, but before that, he had a brief interview with himself, using some video trickery to have a conversation with a copy of himself by the bar, during which he praised his “guest’s” new album, Fine Line.

Styles is a friend of the show who has plenty of experience on the program: He filled in as an emergency guest host in 2017 when Corden’s wife gave birth, and earlier that year, he hung around for a week-long residency on the show.

Watch clips from Styles’ guest-hosting gig on The Late Late Show above and below.