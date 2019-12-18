Lizzo’s most popular song this year, “Truth Hurts,” is actually two years old. As far as Lizzo singles that were actually released in 2019, though, “Juice” is a real winner, and it has a fan in Harry Styles, who decided to cover it in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge today. Styles looked like he was having fun performing the track, because “Juice” is an infectiously joyous song; He couldn’t help but smile while singing the song, particularly during the “lost in my DMs” breakdown.

He also had praise for Lizzo, saying, “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now, for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.” Lizzo caught wind of that, and responded on Twitter, “*melts*.”

Elsewhere in the session, Styles also offered a cover of fellow countryman Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime”

In addition to his appearance in the Live Lounge, he might also be on a big screen near you: Mark Hamill recently offered a strong hint that Styles has a secret role as a stormtrooper in the new Star Wars movie.

In the Live Lounge, Styles also performed a pair of his own songs — “Adore You” and “Lights Up” — so watch Styles’ performances above and below.