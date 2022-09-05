Harry Styles is an expert at breaking the internet. The other week, his Rolling Stone profile wreaked havoc on social media when he was called “the new King of Pop.” Now, he has Twitter in a stir after he and his costar Nick Kroll kissed on the mouth during the Don’t Worry Darling standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. A picture of the moment was shared, and quickly went viral.

Harry Styles & Nick Kroll share a kiss during the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ standing ovation at Venice Film Festival. https://t.co/EHlloXBaOJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2022

Don’t Worry Darling has been at the center of many controversies. Today, during a predictably awkward press conference, director Olivia Wilde did her best to sidestep the “tabloid” issues. She called Florence Pugh “a force, and we are so grateful that she’s able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune.” (Indeed, she arrived in town while the presser was still going.) She added, “I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film.” Then she tried to dismiss all the elephants in the room by saying, “as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”